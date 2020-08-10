Golf: Johnson in three-way share of lead with nine holes to play

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The first major of 2020 was heading for a gripping finish as Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey and Collin Morikawa shared a one-shot lead over a pack of three golfers midway through the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday.

With birdies abundant on a Harding Park layout receptive to approach shots, there were nine players within two shots of the co-leaders by the time former world number one Johnson, playing in the final group, reached the turn.

Sitting one back of the co-leaders are Australian Jason Day (through 12 holes) and Americans Tony Finau (11) and PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler (nine).

Johnson, who began the day with a one-shot lead, covered the front nine in one-under 34 to reach the turn with a share of the lead at 10 under for the tournament.

The former U.S. Open champion's only blemish came at the par-three third hole where he made bogey after three-putting from 56 feet.

Morikawa, playing in the penultimate pairing and in only his second major start, nearly had the outright lead but his eagle attempt at the 10th hole stopped 16 inches from the hole.

Casey, who started the day two shots back of Johnson, had three birdies and was bogey free through 10 holes.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Writing by Frank Pingue; Editing by Richard Pullin)