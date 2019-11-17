Golf: Korean teen sensation wins Panasonic Open

GURGAON, India: Korean teenager Joohyung Kim on Sunday (Nov 17) become the second-youngest winner on the Asian Tour when he won the shortened Panasonic Open in India by one stroke ahead of local challengers Shiv Kapur and Chikkarangappa S.

The 17-year-old, who was making just his third start on the Tour this year, fired a seven-under-par 65 in the third and final round at the 54-hole, $400,000 tournament in Gurgaon near New Delhi to clinch the title.

Kapur had a share of the overnight lead with Australia's Terry Pilkadaris but was let down by a costly double-bogey seven on his closing hole.

Pilkadaris finished fourth after carding a 71, while Indonesia's Rory Hie, Chinese Taipei's Hung Chien-yao and India's Vikrant Chopra were tied fifth.

"I'm really speechless. It has been a dream of mine to play on the Asian Tour ever since I was young," Kim said.

"And it's really wonderful to come here, be in contention and win. I cannot describe the feeling now."

The Asian Tour event was shortened to 54 holes amid a severe and toxic smog enveloping northern India.