Golf- Stenson set to disappoint Swedish fans over clash of events

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland: Henrik Stenson has hinted he will bring a frown to a host of faces in his native Sweden next month by defending the Wyndham Championship title in North Carolina rather than going to the Nordea Masters in Gothenburg.

The two events will both be staged from August 16-19 but the 42-year-old gave a strong indication over his intentions after his final round at the British Open on Sunday.

"It was Sweden that moved the date to the same week as the Wyndham so we're (going to be) disappointing a lot of people," Stenson told reporters after ending his Carnoustie campaign with a two-under 69 and a one-over total of 285.

The 2016 British Open champion was handicapped by an elbow injury all week but is hoping four days in the heat of battle on the fiendish Scottish links will have set him up for a busy schedule ahead.

"I'm hoping the arm will clear up in a week or so and I can get back into playing without thinking about that," said Stenson.

"I need to pace myself and not do too much but at the same time I'm not feeling like I'm firing golf-wise with the FedExCup (in August) and hopefully the Ryder Cup (in September approaching)."

Stenson said he hurt his elbow when he lost an argument with a door at his home earlier this month.

"If it had been any other tournament other than a major, I don't think I would have teed off this week," he added.

"It's not felt great but it's been playable. The worst day was Friday morning, I think I did a little too much after Thursday's round.

"I was not happy with the way I played and spent a good hour plus on the range in the evening...so I was back on the anti-inflammatories and that calmed me down a little bit again. I'm not 100 percent but it's been all right."

(Editing by Toby Davis)