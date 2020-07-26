Golf: Werenski and Thompson tied for lead after second round in Minnesota

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: For the second day in a row Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson found themselves knotted atop the leaderboard at the 3M Open with the two Americans poised to settle the score in Sunday's (Jul 26) final round in Blaine, Minnesota.

Werenski sank a long putt on the par-five 18th for birdie to finish level with Thompson as both players carded second round 68s to sit 15-under par 198 for the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's definitely good to have a strong finish like that," the 28-year-old Werenski said.

"I did a good job of just kind of hanging in there, grinding along, giving myself looks."

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel and in-form American Tony Finau lurked two strokes back at the tournament, which is being played without fans in attendance to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Thompson, who adopted a baby girl just as the pandemic began to take hold, said he felt blessed to have extra time with his daughter during the PGA Tour's hiatus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was really a joy for me to be able to stay home those first three months of her life and really get to care for her and learn her little nuances and see her smile," he said.

"It definitely puts perspective in your mind when you have kids because golf is very important and it's what I love to do, but our kids are what we live for.

"I'm very, very thankful that I had that time with her."

