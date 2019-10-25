Golf: Zozo Championship second round postponed due to bad weather
The second round of the Zozo Championship was postponed on Friday because of bad weather, tournament organisers tweeted.
Tiger Woods posted his best score in over a year with a six-under-par 64 in Thursday's opening round and shares the lead with fellow American Gary Woodland to stand one shot in front of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.
