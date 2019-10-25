Golf: Zozo Championship second round postponed due to bad weather

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The second round of the Zozo Championship was postponed on Friday because of bad weather, tournament organisers tweeted.

CHIBA, Japan: The second round of the Zozo Championship was postponed on Friday because of bad weather, tournament organisers tweeted.

Tiger Woods posted his best score in over a year with a six-under-par 64 in Thursday's opening round and shares the lead with fellow American Gary Woodland to stand one shot in front of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Frank Pingue)