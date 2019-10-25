Golf: Zozo Championship second round postponed due to bad weather

The second round of the Zozo Championship was postponed on Friday because of bad weather, tournament organisers tweeted.

Tiger Woods walks to the 14th tee during the first round of the Zozo Championship, a PGA Tour event
Tiger Woods walks to the 14th tee during the first round of the Zozo Championship, a PGA Tour event, at Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019.

Tiger Woods posted his best score in over a year with a six-under-par 64 in Thursday's opening round and shares the lead with fellow American Gary Woodland to stand one shot in front of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Frank Pingue)

Source: Reuters

