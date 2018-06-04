Golf: Ariya edges Kim in playoff to win US Women's Open

MIAMI: Ariya Jutanugarn parred the fourth playoff hole to beat South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo for the 2018 US Women's Open title on Sunday (Jun 3).

The 22-year-old Ariya became the first player from Thailand to lift the trophy as she parred all four playoff holes at the Shoal Creek, Alabama course.

She finished with a 72-hole total of 11-under 277 and got into the playoff with Kim despite a monumental back nine collapse that saw her seven-stroke lead evaporate on Sunday afternoon.



