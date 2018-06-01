Golf: Ariya sets early pace at US Women's Open

MIAMI: Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn set the early pace at the US Women's Open on Thursday (May 31), mastering sodden conditions to card a five-under-par 67 for a two-shot lead.

Heavy rain at Alabama's Shoal Creek course gave way to sunshine for the start of the first round.

Ariya, fresh from a superb victory at the LPGA Kingsmill Championship two weeks ago, took advantage to post five birdies and an eagle with two bogeys.

It was another impressive start from Ariya, who was denied the chance to practice on Monday after her clubs failed to arrive on her flight.

The 22-year-old from Bangkok maintained the conditions at Shoal Creek were more challenging than they appeared after the rain.

"The course is playing pretty tough, and some holes pretty long," she said.

"It's pretty wet and it's pretty hard to have like good distance, second shot to the green."

Ariya said her recent run of form was the result of intensive work on her short game.

On Thursday, Ariya hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation and tallied only 28 putts across 18 holes.

"My game been improving I feel like every week because I work so hard with my short game," Ariya said. "The last few months I have been playing pretty good."

Ariya is not looking too far ahead however. "I'm not going to think about the outcome," she said. "I'm not going to think about winning the tournament."

Ariya's round gave her a two-shot clubhouse lead ahead of Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang. The US duo both fired three-under-par 69s.

Wie's round included back-to-back birdies on her 11th and 12th holes, part of an error-free back nine display.

The 28-year-old from Hawaii said she was surprised at the condition of the course following the deluge earlier this week.

"It's mind-blowing how great the golf course is," she said. "The greens staff, they've been working day and night trying to get this golf course ready and have done an amazing job."

Four others were a shot further back on two under, including two amateurs - Kristen Gillman and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit.