Golf: British Open returns to Royal Troon for 152nd edition in 2023

REUTERS: The British Open championship will return to Royal Troon for its 152nd edition in 2023, the organisers said on Monday (Feb 24).

The tournament was last held at the links course in South Ayrshire in 2016, when Henrik Stenson lifted the Claret Jug prize.

It will be the 10th time Royal Troon has hosted the major, and exactly 100 years on from the first time, back in 1923 when England's Arthur Havers was crowned champion.

"We're looking forward to celebrating another milestone in the cherished history of The Open when we mark the 100th anniversary of the Championship first being played at Royal Troon," R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

