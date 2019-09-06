Golf: Casey leads in Hamburg after 'one of finest rounds this year'

HAMBURG: Paul Casey's quest for a first EPGA title since 2014 began in encouraging style on Thursday (Sep 5) with an opening 66 to lead the European Open in Hamburg.

The world number 17's closest challenger was Austrian Matthias Schwab, one shot adrift, with Robert MacIntyre, Englishman Ben Stow and home favourite Max Rottluff a further shot away.

"It was a really good round of golf," said the 42-year-old Casey, whose last European win was at the Dutch Open five years ago and who finished fifth to Rory McIlroy in the US PGA Tour Championship on his last start.

"There were a few putts that slid by but that is such a difficult golf course. I can't explain how difficult that golf course is," added the Englishman who carded seven birdies and a single bogey.

"I was happy with the patience I was showing and the quality of the ball-striking, and here I stand even happier because the score doesn?t do it justice as that is one of the finest rounds I?ve played this year."

One of the stars as a captain's pick of last year's victorious European Ryder Cup team added: "The score was great. I couldn?t have hoped for better. I?m happy to be under par, never mind six."

The 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed birdied the closing two holes at a blustery Green Eagle Golf Course for a two over 74.