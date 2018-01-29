Golf: China's top-ranked Feng grabs lead at LPGA opener

MIAMI: World number one Feng Shanshan of China made three birdies on Sunday (Jan 28) morning to complete a four-under par 69 and grab a one-stroke lead after the second round of the season-opening LPGA Bahamas Classic.

High winds wiped out most play Friday and delayed Saturday's restart, forcing the event to be trimmed from 72 to 54 holes and Sunday's final round to be played in threesomes in a bid to finish by sunset.

Feng stood on seven-under par 139 after completing 36 holes with South Korean Amy Yang second on 140 after a second-round 68.

A pack of five shared third on 141 including Spanish rookie Luna Sobron Galmes, Canada's Brooke Henderson, Taiwan's Hsu Wei-Ling and Americans Lexi Thompson and Brittany Lincicome.

Feng began Saturday on the back nine and completed half her round before darkness halted play, a bogey at the par-5 11th followed by birdies at the par-3 12th and par-5 18th.

On Sunday, Feng birdied the first and followed with birdies at the par-5 fourth and seventh holes to seize the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yang leaped into second thanks in part to a run of five birdies in six holes from the third through the eighth - also on her back nine of the second round.

