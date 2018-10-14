Golf: Chun wins first LPGA title in two years

INCHEON, South Korea: Local favourite Chun In-gee shot a final-round 66 to win her first LPGA title in more than two years before a cheering home crowd on Sunday (Oct 14).

Chun, ranked 27th in the world, finished 16 under par 272 to claim the US$300,000 first prize at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championships.

The 24-year-old fired seven birdies and one bogey in the final round to finish three strokes ahead of Charley Hull (71) of England at the Sky 72 Golf Club's Ocean Course in Incheon.

An emotional Chun couldn't hold back the tears after clinching her third career LPGA win and first non-major title.

"When I realised I won I just felt the hard times through the last few years just go away," she said. "I'm so happy to get this win."

The world's top two players, Park Sung-hyun (69) of South Korea and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn (71), were tied at third at 12 under.

"A lot of fans came out today so I was very grateful and in awe but I'm disappointed I couldn't show them a better play," Park said.

The 25-year-old, who will attend the Buick LPGA tournament in Shanghai next week, added: "I wasn't satisfied with my shot all season but I've gained confidence in the past two weeks so I'm looking forward to the remaining tournaments."

Park's compatriot and defending champion Ko Jin-young (64) shot eight birdies to finish seventh at 11-under.