Golf: Colombia's Munoz pulls out playoff win at Sanderson Farms event

LOS ANGELES: Sebastian Munoz parred the first playoff hole on Sunday (Sep 22) at the Sanderson Farms Championship to beat Im Sung-jae and earn his first USPGA Tour victory.

Munoz birdied the last hole in regulation to force the playoff then returned to 18 where he rolled in a four foot putt to pull out the victory over the 2019 Tour rookie of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old Munoz becomes the second Colombian to win on the Tour, joining Camilo Villegas.

Munoz fired a closing round of 70 for a 270 total to tie Im, who closed with a six-under 66 on Sunday at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Im's South Korean compatriot An Byeong-hun finished in third, one shot back of the leaders after a three-under 69 in the fourth round.

Munoz's three prior professional wins have all come in Colombia - including the 2016 Colombia Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. He was coming off a tie for seventh at The Greenbrier last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Munoz started the fourth round with a one shot lead and with the victory he becomes the seventh first-time Tour winner of this event in the past eight years.

The last time Munoz had a 54-hole lead he finished tied for third at The Greenbrier in 2017.

Munoz was in the final group with his former teammate at the University of North Texas Carlos Ortiz, but the Mexican needed an eagle on 18 to get into the playoff and settled for a par.

Ortiz shot a final round 71 to finish in a tie for fourth with American Kevin Streelman at 16-under 272, two shots back of Munoz and Im.