Golf: DeChambeau's slow play frustrates US PGA rivals

NEW YORK: Bryson DeChambeau's painfully slow pace of play was criticised by fellow US PGA Tour players after a video showed him taking more than two minutes to make a putt.

The 25-year-old American, defending his title at this weekend's Northern Trust tournament, won this year's Dubai Desert Classic and took four PGA Tour titles last year, using clubs all cut to the same length and a guidebook for his putts.

But after taking more than two minutes to make a chip and a similar eternity lining up an eight-foot putt, players took to social media and spoke out to slam DeChambeau's woefully slow pace.

"It has just got out of hand," said four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, the world number one.

England's Eddie Pepperell, sympathising with DeChambeau's playing partners, tweeted: "Slow players do this to their partners, making the game less enjoyable.

"Problem is, the unaffected single-minded twit in this instance doesn't care much for others."

Ian Poulter felt sorry for a fan who said he had stopped watching golf due to the slow pace.

"There are a few players that continually disrespect their fellow pros and continue to break the rules without a conscience," Poulter tweeted. "It should be self-policed but clearly this won't happen... so disappointing it hasn't been stopped."

Former world number one Luke Donald called on the PGA Tour to do something to stop the speed bump for the sake of all players frustrated by the situation.

"Slow play in golf isn't anything new - but nowadays with social media, TV etc it's just being exposed to a new level. This seems like the perfect time to do something about it! C'mon people it's 2019, let's figure this out!" he tweeted.

Koepka said it was past time to strictly impose the 40-seconds rule for those who violate the rules so often.

"I get that we're out here, we're playing, and there's nothing I can do about it," Koepka said. "But at the same time, it's up to the rules officials.

"If I hit in the water, I have to take a penalty stroke. It's in the rule book. And then you have 40 seconds to hit a shot. That's in the rule book, too. So I don't want to take a penalty shot. They are all in the rule book. So figure it out and penalise somebody."

'SHAME ON YOU' PGA TOUR

American Rich Beem, the 2002 PGA Championship winner, tweeted: "THIS HAS GOT TO STOP!!!!! @PGATOUR if you don't do something about this, SHAME ON YOU!!! As a member, I'm OUTRAGED you can tolerate this. You talk about "protecting the field", then protect it by penalizing/DQing this type of behavior!! ENOUGH!!!"

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy addressed slow play before the event began, saying tolerance needs to be trimmed when it comes to slow players.

"I think the guys that are slow are the guys that they get too many chances before they are penalised," McIlroy said. "So it should be a warning and then a shot. That will stamp it out right away."

In April, Italy's Edoardo Molinari tweeted a list of players who have been fined by the European Tour for slow play after growing frustrated.

The pace of play last month at the recent women's major, the Evian Championship, also came under the microscope, with former world number one Stacy Lewis saying: "I will never understand 5 hours and 50 minutes to play a round of golf! It's not fun for us as players, can't be fun to watch!"