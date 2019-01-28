Golf: DeChambeau sets record in Dubai for maiden European Tour win

DUBAI: American Bryson DeChambeau fired a solid 64 in Sunday's (Jan 27) final round to claim a seven-shot victory and his maiden European Tour title at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

World number five DeChambeau shot seven birdies and an eagle to blow away the competition, finishing at 24-under to set a tournament record at the Emirates Golf Club.

"Today I was happy with my game. I executed a lot of great shots," DeChambeau, who represented the US in last year's Ryder Cup, said.

"Today was a pleasure. It was obviously a lot of fun to be able to finally hoist an international trophy, I'm so happy about that.

"I was trying to shoot 25 under today and missed it by one, but I'm happy with the results for sure. I was trying to go as deep as possible today."

The overnight leader got off to blazing start, rolling in birdies in the first three holes before extending his lead after the turn with a 10-foot eagle putt at the 10th.

Three birdies followed in the next four holes, with a blip on the 12th, where the 25-year-old made a bogey.

DeChambeau rattled in from six feet for his final birdie of the day on the penultimate hole before securing victory.

England's Matt Wallace finished second after twin birdies on the final two holes helped him sign off with a round of 68 to go 17-under for the tournament.

Paul Waring, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Alvaro Quiros were in a four-way tie for third place.

China's Li Haotong, who held the previous tournament record when he finished on 23-under en route to last year's title, was further behind in 12th place alongside four-time major winner Ernie Els, An Byeong-hun and Shane Lowry.