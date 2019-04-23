Golf: Denmark's Bjerregaard earns special PGA membership

MIAMI: Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard, who ousted Tiger Woods from last month's WGC Match Play Championship, has earned special US PGA Tour membership for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, the tour announced on Monday (Apr 22).

Bjerregaard, 44th in this week's world rankings, joins England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, ranked 33rd this week, in the special member status for this season.

The move allows players to be eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the season as they work toward earning US PGA Tour playing rights for next season.

After seven starts this season, Bjerregaard's best finish is fourth at the WGC Match Play, where he edged Woods 1-up in the quarter-finals just two weekends before the American captured his 15th career major title at the Masters.

Bjerregaard has made 10 PGA starts with three top-25 showings, including a share of 21st in his Masters debut.

He raises the total of US tour players from outside the United States to 90 from 27 nations.

