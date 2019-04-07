Golf: Dutchman Huizing denies MacLaren bid for history with mixed title

AQABA, Jordan: Meghan MacLaren was denied a place in golfing history on Saturday (Apr 6) by Dutchman Daan Huizing who overhauled the overnight leader to claim the Jordan Mixed Open by two shots on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Briton went into the final day of the first tournament to see male and female players competing for the same prize on the same course atop the leaderboard after a second consecutive round of 65 on Friday.

MacLaren, a vocal opponent of gender pay disparity in golf, was three shots ahead at the turn but came unstuck at the 11th when a double bogey saw her lose sole possession of the lead.

"I'm obviously pretty disappointed not to win this week, having been in such a good position, but it was still an honour to be here and represent women's golf alongside two other great tours," said MacLaren.

"It was pretty tight coming down the last few holes, so I think it was great entertainment for everybody watching.

"It was a great concept but none of us really knew how it would pan out. The way the scores panned out throughout the week showed that it absolutely can work with the right thought process and course set-up if people do the research."

Huizing, a former top amateur, had trailed MacLaren by two shots overnight.

The Dutchman had matched the course record of 64 in his opening round, adding a second-round 68 and duplicating that score in his final round for a 16-under-par total of 200.

MacLaren signed for a level par final-round 72 for a 14-under-par total of 202.

In third, two shots further adrift, came Denmark's Martin Simonsen. He in turn was one stroke clear of a three-way tie for fourth involving Jose Coceres, Oliver Farr and Jack Senior.

The three-round event in Ayla Golf Club in the Red Sea resort town of Aqaba drew men and women from the Ladies and Men's European Challenge Tours as well as the seniors tour.

The bragging rights in the Henry household meanwhile were claimed by Scott, who finished in a share of 11th, while his wife Kylie missed the final-round cut.