Golf: Eagle at the last hands Wolff first PGA Tour win

WASHINGTON: Matthew Wolff eagled the final hole to claim the 3M Open on Sunday (Jul 7) and become the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since Jordan Spieth in 2013.

The 20-year-old Californian rolled in a 26-foot shot from the fringe for a one-stroke victory over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.

Five-time tour winner DeChambeau had eagled the same hole minutes earlier with a six-foot putt to temporarily take the lead by one stroke.

But Wolff was not done as he sank the winning shot for a six-under 65 to win on only his fourth tour start at 21-under 263.

Fellow Californian Morikawa then missed a 22-foot putt that would have forced a playoff.

Spieth was 19 years, 11 months and 17 days old when he won the 2013 John Deere Classic.

