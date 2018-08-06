Golf: England's Hall crowned British Open champion

LYTHAM ST ANNES, United Kingdom: England's Georgia Hall showed grit and a steely nerve to win the Women's British Open with a superb final round of five under par 67 at Royal Lytham and St Annes on Sunday (Aug 5).

With her father Wayne acting as her caddie, the 22-year-old came from a shot behind overnight leader Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum to post a 17 under par total and claim a first major title and the US$490,000 winner's cheque.

Over the 72 holes, Hall made only three bogeys - she could well afford the one at the last - and her six birdie final round secured a two-shot victory over Pornanong.

