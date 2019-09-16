Golf: Europe beat USA to regain Solheim Cup

GLENEAGLES: Europe regained the Solheim Cup with a thrilling 14.5-13.5 victory over the United States on Sunday (Sep 15) at Gleneagles.

Norwegian wildcard Suzann Pettersen holed the winning putt in the last match on the course, making a birdie on the 18th to defeat Marina Alex one-up in a dramatic finale in the event's closest ever finish.

It was a first defeat for US Captain Juli Inkster - and it makes it three wins out of three in Scotland for Europe following on from Dalmahoy (1992) and Loch Lomond (2000).

"This is fantastic," said Europe's Scottish captain, Catriona Matthew after Europe's first victory since 2013.

"I knew the last few matches would be crucial."

Pettersen, a new mum who had hardly played in two years, was a controversial wild card selection.

"But I always had faith," added Matthew.

"It is all still a blur," said Pettersen.

"I knew it was close. But Catriona came up to me at the last and I said 'is this why you picked me?'.

"This is just so fantastic for Europe."

It was Europe?s sixth Solheim Cup win - with the USA 10-time champions.