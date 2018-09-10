Golf: Fitzpatrick wins playoff to defend European Masters title

CRANS-SUR-SIERRE, Switzerland: Matthew Fitzpatrick edged out Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard in a playoff on Sunday (Sep 9) to become the first man to successfully defend the European Masters title at Crans Montana since Seve Ballesteros 40 years ago.

The 24-year-old Englishman, who missed out on a Ryder Cup wildcard pick earlier this week, birdied the 18th hole to reach 17-under par for the tournament and force a playoff, before repeating the feat on the first sudden-death hole to claim victory.

Advertisement

It was Fitzpatrick's fifth European Tour title in only three years.

"This is what I wanted to achieve this season - another win," he told europeantour.com. "To get it here again is so special and to get my fifth is amazing. I love this place.

"Of all my wins I'd say that was definitely the most difficult. I didn't have my A game today, despite loving this place I just didn't play my best today. I managed to grind it out, made some crucial birdies coming in and I'm delighted. This is one of my best."

The world number 44 took a two-shot lead into the final day, but started slowly with two bogeys in the first six holes to slip two strokes adrift of Bjerregaard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But he steadied the ship and a birdie at the par-five 15th saw him cut the gap to just a single shot.

His playing partner, Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera, led briefly before a costly double-bogey on 14, and both were left needing to birdie the last to tie Bjerregaard in the clubhouse.

Lorenzo-Vera bogeyed, but Fitzpatrick fired an excellent iron shot to just a few feet and converted the putt with ease.

Another strong approach to the same green followed just minutes later, with a dead-eyed putt securing the win.