Golf: Fleetwood, Thomas join Poulter atop Bridgestone leaderboard

LOS ANGELES: Tommy Fleetwood fired a seven-under par 63 to join overnight leader Ian Poulter and Justin Thomas atop the WGC Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard early in the second round on Friday (Aug 3).

Fleetwood had seven birdies at Firestone Country Club to join English compatriot Poulter and American Thomas in the clubhouse on 11-under 129.

Advertisement

Fleetwood said his early tee time was an advantage on Firestones fast greens.

"First thing out today we were going to get them as good as you get them," he said. "They were just rolling so pure.

"This morning was a morning to score, for sure," added Fleetwood, who teed off on 10 and birdied 11, 13 and 16. He added four more birdies on his inward run.

Fleetwood, a four-time winner on the European Tour who has flashed impressive form in all three majors this year, is seeking a first title in the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's great we keep getting in position," he said. "We're obviously doing a lot of things right. Winning is hard. Hopefully eventually it will happen but it's great to put myself back in position again."

Thomas was impressive off the tee in carding a six-under 64 while Poulter, who held a one-shot lead after his first-round 62, signed for a 67.

"It's always tough to follow a near-perfect round of golf," Poulter said. "Today I didn't drive it quite as well, didn't putt quite as good as I wanted to."

For Thomas, it was another confidence-building round as he prepares to defend his PGA Championship title at Bellerive in St. Louis next week.

"It helps a lot," he said, "just giving me a lot of confidence because I know that I've been close for a while and I just haven't had the results or the scores to show it."

Among the later starters, 14-time major champion Tiger Woods shook off an opening bogey with three birdies in his next four holes and stood at six-under for the tournament through seven holes.

Kyle Stanley was one shot off the clubhouse lead at 10-under through 10 holes, while a group of a players on the course at seven-under included Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy and China's Li Haotong.