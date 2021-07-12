Golf: Former champion Johnson withdraws from British Open

LONDON: Former British Open winner Zach Johnson will miss this year's championship at Royal St George's in Kent after testing positive for COVID-19, the R&A said on Monday while announcing two more withdrawals.

South African Louis de Jager has also been forced out due to a positive COVID-19 test, while last-minute qualifier Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and will not appear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trio will be replaced by Sam Horsfield, Dylan Frittelli and Adam Long.

"I am disappointed to announce that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to withdraw from the 2021 Open Championship," Johnson, who won the Open in 2015, wrote on Twitter.

"I look forward to returning to St. Andrews next year, a place where I have such wonderful memories. Good luck to all the competitors."

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and two-times Augusta winner Bubba Watson also announced their withdrawals on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Open begins on Thursday.

