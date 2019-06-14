Golf: Fowler among early leaders as US Open tees off

PEBBLE BEACH: American Rickie Fowler rolled in a 13-foot birdie putt at the iconic seventh hole at Pebble Beach on Thursday (Jun 13) to join the early first-round leaders in the US Open at three-under par.

With two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods due to tee off on Thursday afternoon, Pebble Beach was yielding plenty of birdies in chilly, overcast morning conditions.

American Scott Piercy, whose US Open spot was only secured on Monday thanks to his world number 59 ranking, raced out of the gate, reaching five-under after three birdies and an eagle at the par-five sixth.

Piercy dropped back with a double-bogey at the eighth, where he was in the rough off the tee and was three-under through 11.

Fowler and American Gary Woodland were three-under through seven, and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen was three-under through 10 aided by an eagle at the sixth.

Spain's Jon Rahm opened his round with three straight birdies at 10, 11 and 12. But he bogeyed the par-three 17th -- his eighth hole of the day - where he missed the green and saw his 12-footer to save par lip out.

