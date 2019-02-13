Golf: Garcia apologises for Saudi tantrum

Former U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia has apologised for his disqualification from the Saudi International earlier this month and said he let his emotions get the better of him.

REUTERS: Former U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia has apologised for his disqualification from the Saudi International earlier this month and said he let his emotions get the better of him.

Garcia was disqualified when he intentionally damaged the greens at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in the third round.

Advertisement

"I'm sorry to my fans and fellow competitors. What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am," Garcia said on Instagram.

"I am an emotional player and while I believe that's one of my biggest strengths, it's also one of my biggest flaws.

"I'm focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward."

The 39-year-old Spaniard is in the field at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)