Golf: Garcia claims first win of year at Dutch Open

AMSTERDAM: Sergio Garcia sealed his first victory of the season on Sunday (Sep 15) by beating Danish teenager Nicolai Hojgaard by one shot to win the Dutch Open in Amsterdam.

The 18-year-old Hojgaard put the pressure on Garcia by carding a four-under-par final round of 68 to set a clubhouse lead of 17-under.

But the experienced Spaniard recovered from a 17th-hole bogey by safely parring the last to sign for a 69 and an 18-under total.

It was former Masters champion Garcia's first title since winning last year's Andalucia Valderrama Masters, and was his 16th triumph on the European Tour.

Hojgaard had to settle for second place after a stunning week.

Born in 2001, the Dane was highly regarded as an amateur, but his previous best effort in five European Tour appearances was tied-76th.

The world number 1,002 made a mockery of his ranking, though, and would have been dreaming of an incredible victory when he birdied the par-five 18th.

The 30th-ranked Englishman Matt Wallace finished two strokes behind Hojgaard in third place, with James Morrison fourth.

Callum Shinkwin, who started the day tied for the lead with Garcia, struggled to a 74 to finish in fifth on 13-under.