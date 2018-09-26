Golf: Garcia pays tribute to tragic amateur champion

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES. France: Sergio Garcia said the European team want to make the family of Spanish golfer Celia Barquin, who was stabbed to death in the US last week, proud at the Ryder Cup.

Barquin, who was named Iowa State University female athlete of the year after winning the Big 12 Conference golf title, was killed at the age of 22 while playing golf. A homeless man has been charged with her murder.

The European players are wearing yellow ribbons this week in tribute.

"It was very sad when we found out on Tuesday morning in Portugal, for many reasons, not only because she was way too young, but she was just too nice of a person, and the way it happened," said Garcia, who knew his compatriot Barquin.

"Unfortunately these things happen in the world, and nowadays, more than ever. It's sad.

"But I guess the only thing we can do is pay a great tribute to her and make sure that her family feels proud of us, and I know they feel proud of her. It's sad but unfortunately it happened."

The Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday at Le Golf National, and Garcia says that Barquin will be in the players' thoughts.

"Obviously we want to try to win the Cup for Europe, for everyone, for our teammates, but obviously with the passing of Celia, it's an extra effort there, if you want to say," added the 38-year-old.

"We hope that we can play as well as we can to make sure that we can achieve that."