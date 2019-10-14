Golf: Griffin holds on to win Houston Open by one stroke

LOS ANGELES: Six years ago, Lanto Griffin had less US$200 in his bank account, so he decided to caddie for his friend and fellow pro golfer Willy Wilcox.

The move paid off as the pair became a successful team and Griffin was able to top up his bank account and continue his dream of playing full-time on the PGA Tour.

Fast forward to Sunday (Oct 13) as the 31-year-old Griffin claimed his maiden PGA title, two-putting 18 to close with a three-under 69 and win the Houston Open by one stroke.

"I just knew that even if I made bogey I would still have a job out here next year," said Griffin, of Mount Shasta, California. "I am so proud of the way I hung in there."

Griffin came into the fourth round with a one shot lead and made five birdies on Sunday to finish with a 14-under 274.

He told his mother, Julie, that he would buy her a new car if he won this week - and after earning US$1.3 million in first-place prize money, he will make good on that promise.

"There's too many people (to thank). My entire team," said Griffin, who lost his father when he was 12 to brain cancer and likes to say it took an entire village to raise him.

"I learned you don't have to win. If you put all that pressure on yourself it can backfire. Thinking like that helps me take the pressure off."

Griffin finished one stroke ahead of Scott Harrington and Mark Hubbard, who shot 67 and 69 respectively.

China's Zhang Xinjun and Austria's Sepp Straka were part of a group of five who tied for fourth. Zhang shot 66, Straka a 69 to finish at 11-under along with Harris English (66), Talor Gooch (69) and Carlos Ortiz (69).