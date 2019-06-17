Golf: Henderson becomes Canada's top winner with LPGA triumph

NEW YORK: Brooke Henderson fired a two-under par 69 on Sunday (Jun 16) to grab a one-stroke victory at the LPGA Meijer Classic.

Henderson had been level with Sandra Post, former Masters champion Mike Weir and George Knudson on eight career victories until capturing her second Meijer title in three seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the second title of the year for the 21-year-old prodigy, who also took the LPGA Lotte Championship in April in Hawaii. She has won at least one LPGA title in five consecutive years and at least two in four straight years.

Henderson finished 72 holes at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on 21-under par 267.

That was enough to edge a pack on 268 that included Australian Su Oh, Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Americans Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson.

American Morgan Pressel was sixth on 272, one stroke ahead of compatriots Nelly Korda and Annie Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henderson birdied the par-5 fourth and par-4 sixth holes, added another at the par-3 13th and took her lone bogey at the par-4 16th but closed with back-to-back pars to secure the historic victory.