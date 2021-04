AUGUSTA, Georgia: Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters at Augusta National by one shot over Will Zalatoris on Sunday (Apr 11) to become the first Japanese man to win a major.



Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major.

