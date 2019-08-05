Golf: Japan's Shibuno wins Women's British Open

WOBURN: Japan's Hinako Shibuno hit an 18-foot birdie putt at the final hole to win a thrilling Women's British Open at Woburn on Sunday (Aug 4).

The 20-year-old, playing in her first Major, shot 68 for 18-under-par to win by a shot from American Lizette Salas.

Shibuno, who overcame a four-putt double-bogey on the third hole, had never played a professional event outside Japan before this week.

World number one Ko Jin-young, who was seeking a third Major title of the year, had to settle for third place following a 66.

"I still feel like I'm going to vomit," Shibuno told Sky Sports.

"I was more nervous on the front nine but I was OK on the back nine.

"I felt like I was going to cry on the 18th but the tears didn't come out. Contending at a tournament like this is nerve-wracking but I felt like I was going to enjoy this moment as well.

"There were many Japanese fans and I heard many Japanese words so I felt like I was playing in Japan."