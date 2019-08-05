Golf: Japan's Shibuno wins Women's British Open

Hinako Shibuno
Japan's Hinako Shibuno watches her approach shot to the 3rd green on the final day of the 2019 Women's British Open golf championship. (Ben STANSALL/AFP)
WOBURN: Japan's Hinako Shibuno hit an 18-foot birdie putt at the final hole to win a thrilling Women's British Open at Woburn on Sunday (Aug 4).

The 20-year-old, playing in her first Major, shot 68 for 18-under-par to win by a shot from American Lizette Salas.

Shibuno, who overcame a four-putt double-bogey on the third hole, had never played a professional event outside Japan before this week.

World number one Ko Jin-young, who was seeking a third Major title of the year, had to settle for third place following a 66.

"I still feel like I'm going to vomit," Shibuno told Sky Sports.

"I was more nervous on the front nine but I was OK on the back nine.

"I felt like I was going to cry on the 18th but the tears didn't come out. Contending at a tournament like this is nerve-wracking but I felt like I was going to enjoy this moment as well.

"There were many Japanese fans and I heard many Japanese words so I felt like I was playing in Japan."

