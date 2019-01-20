Golf: Jazz fires sparkling final round to win Singapore Open

SINGAPORE: Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond played a sparkling final round to win the Singapore Open golf with a record-breaking score Sunday (Jan 20), seeing off tough challenges from Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Jazz was impressive on the front nine and made the turn with a three-stroke lead, before finishing with two birdies in the last three holes to seal victory.

The 23-year-old shot a final round 65 for an 18 under 266 total. It was the best four-round score in a Singapore Open staged at the Sentosa Golf Club, and beat Adam Scott's record 17 under set in 2010.

"I had a good 2018 and I did not know if my game was still there or not as I had a big break (from playing) - but I am happy that I have still got it," Jazz said.

He credited a new putting style, where he grips low down on a mid-length putter, and the guidance of renowned coach Pete Cowen for helping him win on a tough course.

The Thai player finished two shots ahead of world number 24 Casey of England, who matched Jazz?s final round 65, and overnight leader Yoshinori Fujimoto of Japan, whose birdie at the last saw him card a 68.

"I'm happy with how I played, gave myself an opportunity, and then there's obviously a couple of putts like the ones on the last which I struggled to read correctly - but it was good stuff," said Casey, the highest ranked player in the field.

Fitzpatrick, the world number 40, snapped at Jazz's heels for most of the last round but back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16, where his drive ended up in a hazard, ended his challenge. He shot 69 for fourth place, four shots behind the winner.

The win was Jazz's third on the Asian Tour.

There was disappointment for defending champion Sergio Garcia of Spain who finished in joint seventh place. He struggled after being hit by a sinus infection and an upset stomach at the start of the tournament.

Jazz's victory, the biggest of his career, means he will move into the top 100 of the world rankings.