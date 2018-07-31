Golf: Johnson extends lead as world number one

PARIS: American Dustin Johnson extended his lead over Justin Rose as world number one on Monday (Jul 30), after easing to victory in the Canadian Open the previous day.

The former US Open champion has now won three PGA Tour titles this year and spent 72 of the last 76 weeks at the top of the world rankings.

Advertisement

The world's top 50 will all be in action this week at the 19th and final WGC Bridgestone Invitational event to be held at Firestone Country Club in Ohio.

World top 20:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.34 average points

2. Justin Rose (ENG) 8.75

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.16

4. Brooks Koepka (USA) 7.54

5. Jon Rahm (ESP) 7.40

6. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 7.28

7. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 7.18

8. Jordan Spieth (USA) 7.13

9. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.61

10. Jason Day (AUS) 6.26

11. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 6.07

12. Patrick Reed (USA) 5.45 (+1)

13. Alex Noren (SWE) 5.45 (-1)

14. Bubba Watson (USA) 5.23

15. Paul Casey (ENG) 5.22

16. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 4.78

17. Henrik Stenson (SWE) 4.67

18. Xander Schauffele (USA) 4.49

19. Marc Leishman (AUS) 4.46

20. Webb Simpson (USA) 4.26 (+1)