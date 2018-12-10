Golf: Kizzire and Harman win QBE Shootout

MIAMI: Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman eagled the par-five 17th on Sunday (Dec 9) to seize victory in the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, ahead of Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo.

Harman and Kizzire were one behind McDowell and Grillo when they arrived at Tiburon Golf Club's 17th in the fourball final round of the unofficial team event founded by Greg Norman.

Both hit iron shots close and when Kizzire holed his eagle putt they leapfrogged McDowell and Grillo, who had pulled one ahead with their seventh straight birdie at 17.

"We knew we needed at least birdie and eagle was a bonus," Kizzire said.

"He had a great iron shot in there close and freed me up, and I hit a good one, too. We both had looks at it. I putted first and made it."

Kizzire and Harman carded an 11-under final round of 61 for a 30-under total of 186.

McDowell and Grillo had a total of 10 birdies - three on the front nine before their streak of seven from the 11th through the 17th - in a 10-under 62 for 187.

It was McDowell's second straight runner-up finish in the event, after finishing tied for second with partner Shane Lowry last year.