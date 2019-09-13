Golf: Korda sisters make history at Solheim Cup

GLENEAGLES: Jessica and Nelly Korda will become the first sisters to play together in the Solheim Cup when they tee off for the United States in Friday's foursomes.

The Florida-born daughters of Czech tennis player Petr Korda - a former Australian Open winner - will face Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the third match of the morning.

"They asked me if they could play together and, at first, I wasn't too keen because they are different personalities," said USA Captain, Juli Inkster. "But then I thought that it wasn't too often two sisters get the chance to do this."

The Kordas are the second pair of sisters to compete in the Solheim, a team competition that has pitted Europe against the USA every two years since 1990.

Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam were in the 1998 team but were not paired together. Jessica Korda, who is 26, played in the losing USA team in Colorado in 2013, while 21-year-old Nelly is making her debut.

"They wanted to play together so I am now very happy to see them go out together."

Catriona Matthew, the European Captain, has put two of her three rookies in the opening morning line-up.

Bronte Law is first out with the experienced Carlota Ciganda to face Marina Alex and Morgan Pressel.

Celine Boutier partners Georgia Hall in the second match to take on Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare.

"I wanted them out there because the longer they have to wait the more nervous they tend to get," said Matthew of the newcomers to the event.

"Bronte was just chomping at the bit to get out first."

In the final foursomes, Europe's Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz face Megan Khang and Annie Park.

