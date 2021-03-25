Golf: LPGA unsure of China event as Singapore, Thailand return

MIAMI: No final decision has been made on the status of the LPGA Blue Bay tournament planned for China in May, LPGA officials said on Wednesday (Mar 24) while confirming Singapore and Thailand events.

While tweaking the United States schedule to ease travel to Asia for two other events, the LPGA said in a statement that the fate of the LPGA event on China's Hainan island, planned for May 13 to 16, "will be announced in the coming weeks as the LPGA continues to fully assess the situation with its partners in China".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The HSBC Women's World Championship will be played from Apr 29 to May 2 at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club while the Honda LPGA Thailand will be staged from May 6 to 9 at Siam Country Club in Chonburi.

Both events were wiped out in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic and will be conducted under strict health protocols, with Park Sung-hyun of South Korea defending her title in Singapore and South Korean Amy Yang defending her crown in Thailand.

"We are incredibly appreciative of our global partners who are going above and beyond to ensure playing opportunities for our athletes," LPGA chief tournament business officer Ricki Lasky said.

The LPGA Lotte Championship remains set for Apr 14 to 17 with a Saturday finish at Kapolei (Hawaii) Golf Club with the LPGA Los Angeles Open shifting a day earlier to also have a Saturday finish, on Apr 24 at Wilshire Country Club, to ease travel issues for Asia-bound players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both events in the US will have a field of 144 players, with Canada's Brooke Henderson seeking a third consecutive Lotte win after last year's cancellation. Australian Minjee Lee is set to try and repeat in LA after her 2019 win and a 2020 wipeout.

The LPGA has an event scheduled the week following the China event, the Pure Silk Championship from May 20 to 23 in Williamsburg, Virginia.