Golf-Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - May 22, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Hideki Matsuyama hits from the sixteenth tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. PHOTO: Reuters/ Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Japanese world number 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

