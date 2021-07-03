Golf-Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

The Japanese world number 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Christian Radnedge)