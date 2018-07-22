Golf: Molinari on verge of remarkable British Open victory

CARNOUSTIE, United Kingdom: Italy's Francesco Molinari was on the verge of winning the British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday (Jul 22) after a faultless two-under-par final round of 69.

Playing with Tiger Woods, Molinari birdied the last to take the outright lead in the clubhouse on eight under par, two shots ahead of Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

Molinari must now wait to see how Xander Schauffele concludes his last round before he can celebrate winning his first major.

Schauffele was seven under par for the championship coming down the 17th, with Kevin Kisner six-under on the last.

It had looked at one point as though Woods would end his decade-long wait to win a 15th major, but he faded for a 71 to finish on five under par.

