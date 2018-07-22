Golf: Molinari wins British Open for maiden major

CARNOUSTIE, United Kingdom: Italy's Francesco Molinari emerged from the pack on a thrilling final day at Carnoustie to win the British Open on Sunday (Jul 22), seeing off the challenges of reigning champion Jordan Spieth and a revived Tiger Woods to win the first major of his career.

At the age of 35, he becomes the first Italian ever to win a major, after keeping his cool in remarkable fashion when almost all around him seemed to be losing theirs on a windy afternoon.

Advertisement

A two-under-par round of 69 on the Scottish links allowed him to finish on eight-under, two shots clear of the quartet of Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner.

Molinari had started the day three shots behind a trio of overnight leaders in Schauffele, Kisner and Spieth, who were all nine under par when they teed off.

The latter had been hoping to become the first player since Padraig Harrington a decade ago to retain the Claret Jug, but he faded with a final-round 76 to finish on four under par.

Meanwhile Woods, who was playing with Molinari, was in the outright lead at one point on Sunday but ended with a 71 to finish in a tie for sixth with England's Eddie Pepperell and Kevin Chappell of the United States.



Advertisement