Golf: Morikawa hails British Open win as 'best day of my life'

SANDWICH, United Kingdom: Collin Morikawa said his British Open victory on debut was one of the "best moments of my life" after a nerveless display from the 24-year-old American at Royal St George's on Sunday (Jul 18) saw him win by two shots on 15 under par.

Resuming one stroke behind overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen, Morikawa fired a bogey-free round of 66 to finish four under par for the day and hold off a late surge from 2017 British Open champion Jordan Spieth.

"This is by far one of the best moments of my life," said world number four Morikawa, who handled the pressure with ease in front of crowds of 32,000 fans in Sandwich, on England's southeast coast.

"To see some of the best crowds I've ever seen, I look forward to my trip every year to the British Open to see you guys.

Morikawa became the 10th player to win the Open Championship on debut.

But he was the first player to win two majors in his first appearance at an event after his victory at the 2020 US PGA.

