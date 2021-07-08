Golf-Na quits British Open due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

American Kevin Na has withdrawn from next week's British Open due to international travel requirements, organisers the Royal and Ancient (R&A) said on Thursday.

The British Open, cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place at Royal St George's in Sandwich on the Kent coast from July 15-18.

"It was a tough decision but for my family and me it is best to skip The Open this year," world No. 40 Na said in a news release issued by the R&A.

"I will be back next year, it is one of my favourite weeks and I would love to hold the Claret Jug one day."

Na, who picked up his fifth PGA Tour victory at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii where he fired a career-low 61 in the third round, finished in a share of 12th at this year's Masters and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Germany's Martin Kaymer, a two-times major champion ranked 79th in the world, will replace Na in the field.

Australian Cam Davis, whose triumph last week in Detroit marked his first career PGA Tour win, was first on the alternate list but the R&A said he was unable to travel either.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)