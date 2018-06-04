Golf: Olesen beats Molinari by one shot to win Italian Open

BRESCIA, Italy: Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen claimed his fifth European tour title at the Italian Open with a thrilling one-shot win over two-time champion Francesco Molinari of Italy on Sunday (Jun 3).

Olesen, playing alongside overnight leader Lee Slattery of England, hit seven birdies in a seven-under-par round of 64 at the Gardagolf Country Club in northern Italy.

The 28-year-old Dane, one stroke behind Slattery after the third round, finished on a 22-under 262 for his first title since the Turkish Open in November 2016.

Molinari, chasing a third Italian Open after 2006 and 2016 a week after winning in Wentworth, finished second after a damaging bogey on the 17th hole in a final round 65.

Olesen needed a par at the final hole after Molinari sent the crowd wild with his seventh birdie of the day from 30 feet on the 18th.

The Dane looked in trouble when he pulled his drive a long way left but he held firm to complete a final round 64.

Slattery carded 67 to finish third on 20-under after a mixed round which included an eagle on the 15th, four birdies and two bogeys.