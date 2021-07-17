Golf-Oosthuizen leads British Open as third round gets underway

South African Louis Oosthuizen takes a two-shot lead into the British Open third round which started in bright sunshine at Royal St George's on Saturday.

SANDWICH, England: South African Louis Oosthuizen takes a two-shot lead into the British Open third round which started in bright sunshine at Royal St George's on Saturday.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, carded rounds of 64 and 65 to move to 11 under par, two clear of American Collin Morikawa and three ahead of American Jordan Spieth.

Oosthuizen and Morikawa were due to tee off at 1555 local time (1445 GMT).

American world number one Dustin Johnson, his compatriot Scottie Scheffler and South African Dylan Frittelli will start on seven under par with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and four-times major winner Brooks Koepka in a group of players on five under.

Among the early starters, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, a four-times major champion, took advantage of the benign conditions to pick up five birdies on the front nine and move to four under par.

Bryson DeChambeau made a double-bogey six at the ninth hole and although he collected two birdies on the back nine, the long-hitting American signed for a 72 to drop back to three over par.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Hugh Lawson)