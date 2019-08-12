Golf: Pettersen handed surprise European wild card for Solheim Cup

LONDON: Norway's Suzann Pettersen was given a surprise wild card place in Europe's Solheim Cup squad despite playing just two tournaments since November 2017.

Pettersen, 38, will make her ninth appearance in the biennial event after originally being appointed one of European captain Catriona 'Beany' Matthew's vice-captains.

The two-time major winner, ranked 620 in the world, took time off to have a baby in 2018 and has missed the cut in the two events she has played since returning.

"It's been a different role for me the last two years. My life has changed a lot, for the better, but I've missed golf and am very happy to be back in competition," said Pettersen who missed the 2017 Solheim Cup because of injury.

"I'm delighted I got the thumbs up from Beany that she wanted me on the team. It's a massive honour for me to be here and I can't wait. This is what I love. I feel like I was born for this."

Matthew also gave wild cards to France's Celine Boutier and English pair Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Those picks completed the 12-woman team that will try to avoid a third successive loss to the United States.

The eight automatic qualifiers are Anne Van Dam, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist.

That group was finalised after last week's Ladies Scottish Open.

US captain Juli Inkster will name her squad after the CP Women's Open ends on August 25.

The 16th Solheim Cup takes place from September 13-15 at Gleneagles, Scotland.

The United States have won 10 of the previous 15 editions, but Europe triumphed when the event was previously staged in Scotland in 1992 and 2000.