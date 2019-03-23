Golf: PGA Tour bans Garrigus for three months after positive drug test

MIAMI: Robert Garrigus, an American golfer who hailed conquering substance abuse in 2010 after his lone PGA title, was banned three months Friday (Mar 22) by the tour for a positive drug test.

The 41-year-old Phoenix resident, ranked 450th in the world, was found to have violated the PGA Tour anti-doping program with a positive test for a substance identified as a "drug of abuse" rather than of performance enhancement.

Advertisement

That brought a three-month suspension from the PGA Tour, which did not reveal when the test was taken or what exact substance was involved.

Garrigus last cracked the top 10 in a PGA event last year at Torrey Pines, where he shared eighth.

In seven starts for the 2018-19 campaign, Garrigus has missed five cuts, shared 64th at Riviera and 20th last October at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

His most recent start was a missed cut at last month's Puerto Rico Open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The only PGA victory for Garrigus came at the 2010 Children's Miracle Network Classic at Walt Disney World near Orlando, when he battled back on the final day with his tour status at stake for a three-stroke triumph.

Garrigus spoke after the final round about having used recreational drugs before undertaking a rehabilitation program in Southern California in 2003.

His best result in a major tournament was a share of third at the 2011 US Open at Congressional Country Club near Washington.