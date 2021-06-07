Golf: Philippine teen Saso triumphs in playoff to win US Women's Open

SAN FRANCISCO: Philippine teenager Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Japan's Nasa Hataoka and win the 76th US Women's Open at Olympic Club on Sunday (Jun 6).

Saso matched South Korean Park In-bee as the youngest winners in the championship's history at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days, and earned her LPGA tour membership.



"I'd like to thank my family, I wouldn't be here without them," she said through tears. "To all my sponsors and to all my friends and fans back in the Philippines and Japan, I'm so thankful."



Saso shook off two early double bogeys, coming back with late birdies at 16 and 17 in a two-over 73 to thrust herself into a playoff with a four-under total of 280 for 72 holes.

As overnight leader Lexi Thompson faded, Hataoka carded a final-round 68, but after both she and Saso parred both holes of the two-hole aggregate playoff, it was Saso who came up with a birdie at the sudden-death third hole.

Saso is the first Filipino player to win a major golf tournament.



