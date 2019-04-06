Golf: 'Pretty special' as MacLaren puts men in shade in Jordan mix

AQABA, Jordan: England's Meghan MacLaren fired a second successive 65 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Jordan Mixed Open on Friday (Apr 5), describing her performance as "pretty special".

The 23-year-old leads Dutchman Daan Huizing in the three-round event featuring men and women from the Ladies and Men's European Tours as well as the seniors tour.

The tournament is the first to see male and female players competing for the same prize on the same course.

"I'm pretty delighted. I don't have 65s too often so to have two in a row is pretty special," said MacLaren who is 14-under-par at the Ayla Golf Club in the Red Sea resort town of Aqaba.

MacLaren said she was delighted to see an almost even split of players from the three tours make the cut, with one representative from each tour in the final group, saying: "It's pretty cool that it's working out like this.

"I think that's a testament to the research that's gone into it. People know about golf and this isn't just some gimmick to see if it works. A lot of thought has gone into it and I'm happy that it's playing out like this."

Huizing, who shot a second round 68, is alone in second place with Welshman Oliver Farr and English duo Paul Streeter and Jack Senior four shots further back in a share of third place.