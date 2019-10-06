Golf: Rahm powers to second straight Spanish Open title

MADRID: Jon Rahm dominated the field to successfully defend his Spanish Open title on Sunday (Oct 6), sealing a five-shot victory with a five-under final round of 66.

The 24-year-old led by five strokes overnight and never looked in danger of losing his lead after making an eagle three on the par-five fourth hole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In front of a home crowd, it's always really hard for me to keep everything under control and to play the weekend that I did for them, it's always really fun," said Rahm, who jumped to the top of the season-long Race to Dubai standings.



His four-round total of 262 was the Spanish Open record, beating the previous lowest since the tournament joined the European Tour of 266 set by Kenneth Ferrie in 2003 and Seve Ballesteros in 1985.

Rahm's 22-under score for the week also equalled Ferrie's tournament record.

He is the quickest Spaniard to reach five European Tour titles, achieving the feat in just his 39th start, 10 tournaments fewer than Ballesteros.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can't wait to come back next year and hopefully do it three times," added Rahm.

It was Rahm's second title of the year, following up his Irish Open triumph in July.

He followed his early eagle with four birdies to reach 23-under for the tournament, and despite a bogey on the par-three 17th, sealed victory when he almost chipped in on the final green.

Rafael Cabrera Bello finished a distant second after a fourth-round 66, while world number 1,413 Samuel Del Val claimed a shock third-placed finish on 15-under in only his fifth European Tour event to complete an all-Spanish top three.

"Spanish crowds love golf, they love us coming back," said Rahm.

"Every putt, every shot, they love it so much. It shows how much Spain wants golf. It's great for Spain and it's great for the game of golf."

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia charged up the leaderboard on the last day with a six-under 65 to finish tied-seventh.