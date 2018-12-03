Golf: Rahm wins Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas: Spaniard Jon Rahm ended his season on a winning note, while Justin Rose was dramatically denied returning to World No. 1 at the close of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Sunday (Dec 2).

Rahm, the first Spanish golfer in the 20-year history of the event, posted a closing round of 69 for four-shot 20-under par victory on the Albany course.

American Tony Finau holed a dramatic 15-foot birdie putt in a round of 68 to finish second on 16-under par.

Finau's birdie at the 18 saw the American finish second as Rose fired a 65 to place third.

Had Finau not holed the putt Rose would have shared second place and thus ensured he returned to World No. 1.

A tired-looking tournament host Tiger Woods posted a last day 73 to finish 17th in the elite 18-player field.



