Golf: Ryder Cup winner Olesen in court over sexual assault charge

LONDON: Danish golf star Thorbjorn Olesen appeared in court in Britain on Wednesday (Sep 18) accused of sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

Olesen, a member of the victorious 2018 European Ryder Cup team and a five-time champion on the European Tour, made no plea in the short hearing at a court in west London.

But the 29-year-old has previously indicated he would contest the charges, and will formally respond in a hearing set for Dec 13.

Olesen was arrested on Jul 29 as he arrived back in London, where he lives, from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

He is accused of being drunk on the British Airways flight from Nashville, and is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman and assault by beating.

Olesen, who appeared in court under his first name Jacob, has been granted unconditional bail. A provisional trial date was set for May 11 next year.



